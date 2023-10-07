The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) and No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) meet in the 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 7. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup.

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Texas has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.

The Longhorns have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma has put together a 5-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +750 Bet $100 to win $750 To Win the Big 12 -130 Bet $130 to win $100

