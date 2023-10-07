USC vs. Arizona: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The No. 9 USC Trojans (5-0) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona Wildcats (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Wildcats will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 71.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the USC vs. Arizona matchup.
USC vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
USC vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-21.5)
|71.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-21.5)
|71.5
|-1700
|+890
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
USC vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- USC has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have been favored by 21.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Arizona has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.
USC & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|To Win the Pac-12
|+250
|Bet $100 to win $250
