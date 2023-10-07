At the end of the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Whaley is currently 27th with a score of -4.

At the end of the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Vincent Whaley is currently 27th with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Vincent Whaley at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Whaley Odds to Win: +6600

Vincent Whaley Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Whaley has shot below par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

Whaley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Whaley has had an average finish of 46th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Whaley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 49 -5 239 0 5 0 0 $116,850

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Whaley has had an average finish of 59th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 45th-place.

Whaley made the cut in each of his four most recent entries to this event.

Whaley finished 61st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 443 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

Whaley will take to the 7,461-yard course this week at Country Club of Jackson after having played courses with an average length of 7,342 yards in the past year.

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging par to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the 28th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Whaley was better than 93% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Whaley recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Whaley had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Whaley's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last tournament, Whaley's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.3).

Whaley ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Whaley finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Whaley's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

