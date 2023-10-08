As we head into Week 6 of the college football schedule, which team sits on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

MWC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Air Force

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
  • Odds to Win MWC: +210
  • Overall Rank: 22nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd
  • Last Game: W 49-10 vs San Diego State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

2. Fresno State

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
  • Odds to Win MWC: +220
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
  • Last Game: W 27-9 vs Nevada

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Wyoming
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wyoming

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Odds to Win MWC: +800
  • Overall Rank: 45th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 15th
  • Last Game: W 35-26 vs New Mexico

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Fresno State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

4. Colorado State

  • Current Record: 2-2 | Projected Record: 7-4
  • Odds to Win MWC: +2200
  • Overall Rank: 47th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th
  • Last Game: W 41-20 vs Utah Tech

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Utah State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

5. UNLV

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
  • Odds to Win MWC: +1300
  • Overall Rank: 63rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th
  • Last Game: W 44-20 vs Hawaii

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

6. Boise State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win MWC: +325
  • Overall Rank: 71st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th
  • Last Game: L 35-32 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: San Jose State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

7. Utah State

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MWC: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 86th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th
  • Last Game: W 34-33 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: Colorado State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

8. San Diego State

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win MWC: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th
  • Last Game: L 49-10 vs Air Force

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

9. Nevada

  • Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 2-9
  • Odds to Win MWC: +12500
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th
  • Last Game: L 27-9 vs Fresno State

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

10. San Jose State

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
  • Odds to Win MWC: +3000
  • Overall Rank: 111th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th
  • Last Game: L 45-20 vs Air Force

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: @ Boise State
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

11. New Mexico

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win MWC: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 117th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
  • Last Game: L 35-26 vs Wyoming

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

12. Hawaii

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 1-11
  • Odds to Win MWC: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th
  • Last Game: L 44-20 vs UNLV

Next Game

  • Week 6 Opponent: BYE

