The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers up 2-0.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 117 of 165 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 70 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings