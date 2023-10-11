Avalanche vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings square off for the first game of the season at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche won 20 of their 29 games (69.0%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.
- In games it played with moneyline odds of -115 or better last season, Colorado put together a 20-9 record (winning 69.0% of its games).
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Avalanche's implied win probability is 53.5%.
- Colorado and its opponent hit the over on this game's total (6 goals) 45 times last season.
Kings Betting Insights
- Last season the Kings had six wins in the 17 games in which they were an underdog.
- Los Angeles was 6-11 last season when oddsmakers made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Kings have a 51.2% chance to win this game (implied from the moneyline).
- Last season, 58 of Los Angeles' games featured more than 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kings Rankings
|Avalanche 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.
- Colorado gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals Colorado scored last season were the fifth-most in the NHL (on 261 chances).
- The Avalanche had the league's sixth-best power-play conversion rate (24.52%).
- Colorado recorded six shorthanded goals last season (21st among all NHL teams).
- The Avalanche's 79.03% penalty-kill success rate ranked 17th in the league.
- The Avalanche won 46.7% of their faceoffs (27th in the NHL)
- Colorado had a 10% shooting percentage, which ranked 17th in the league.
- The Avalanche secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings' 274 goals last season (3.3 per game) ranked them 10th in the NHL.
- Los Angeles' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +20, they were 14th in the league.
- Los Angeles had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.
- The Kings' power-play percentage (25.28) ranked them fourth in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Los Angeles had seven.
- At 75.84%, the Kings had the 24th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- The Kings were third in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (53.3%).
- The 10.3% shooting percentage of Los Angeles was 12th in the league.
- The Kings shut out their opponents three times.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.