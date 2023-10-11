Game 3 of the NLDS takes place on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks will try to complete a three-game sweep when the first pitch is thrown at Chase Field, starting at 9:07 PM ET on TBS. Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound first for the Diamondbacks, while the Dodgers will send out Lance Lynn.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 249 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .455 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Dodgers rank seventh in the majors with a .257 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (906 total runs).

The Dodgers' .340 on-base percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).

The Dodgers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.203).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 166 home runs.

Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored 746 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn makes the start for the Dodgers, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-11 with a 5.73 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Lynn is trying to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Lynn will aim to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 32 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Pfaadt (3-9) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, Oct. 3, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In 18 starts this season, Pfaadt has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Giants W 6-2 Away Lance Lynn Keaton Winn 9/30/2023 Giants L 2-1 Away Clayton Kershaw Tristan Beck 10/1/2023 Giants W 5-2 Away Bobby Miller Kyle Harrison 10/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home Clayton Kershaw Merrill Kelly 10/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Zac Gallen 10/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Lance Lynn Brandon Pfaadt

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Astros L 8-1 Home Kyle Nelson Cristian Javier 10/3/2023 Brewers W 6-3 Away Brandon Pfaadt Corbin Burnes 10/4/2023 Brewers W 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Freddy Peralta 10/7/2023 Dodgers W 11-2 Away Merrill Kelly Clayton Kershaw 10/9/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Zac Gallen Bobby Miller 10/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Pfaadt Lance Lynn

