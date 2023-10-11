UTEP vs. Florida International: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 11
The UTEP Miners (1-5) and the Florida International Panthers (3-3) will meet in a matchup of CUSA teams on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Riccardo Silva Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Miners favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 44.5 in the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Florida International matchup in this article.
UTEP vs. Florida International Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
UTEP vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTEP Moneyline
|Florida International Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTEP (-1.5)
|44.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|UTEP (-1.5)
|44.5
|-125
|+104
UTEP vs. Florida International Betting Trends
- UTEP has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Miners have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
- Florida International has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.
- The Panthers have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
