Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Comanche County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Blanket High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Tolar High School at De Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: De Leon, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
