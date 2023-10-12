The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they visit the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium.

West Virginia ranks 85th in scoring offense (26.4 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (19 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Houston is posting 414 total yards per contest (53rd-ranked). It ranks 106th in the FBS on defense (405.8 total yards surrendered per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Houston vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Houston West Virginia 414 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.4 (119th) 405.8 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.4 (23rd) 133 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.8 (31st) 281 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.6 (123rd) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (16th) 9 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (109th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 1,347 passing yards (269.4 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 163 yards (32.6 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has rushed 41 times for 218 yards, with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown leads his squad with 518 receiving yards on 33 catches with one touchdown.

Joseph Manjack IV has caught 25 passes and compiled 292 receiving yards (58.4 per game) with two touchdowns.

Matthew Golden's 24 receptions (on 42 targets) have netted him 261 yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has been a dual threat for West Virginia so far this season. He has 544 passing yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 185 yards (37 ypg) on 33 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 348 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 10 catches for 239 yards (47.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has put together a 166-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 20 targets.

Devin Carter has a total of 141 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing nine passes.

Rep your team with officially licensed West Virginia or Houston gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.