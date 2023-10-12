The SMU Mustangs (3-2) are 12.5-point favorites when they visit the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) in an AAC matchup on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The over/under is 49.5.

SMU ranks 38th in total offense this season (433.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on defense, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS with 433.8 yards allowed per game. East Carolina ranks 22nd-worst in points per game (21.0), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 72nd in the FBS with 25.6 points ceded per contest.

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

SMU vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -12.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -450 +333

SMU Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Mustangs' offense play poorly, ranking worst in the FBS in total yards (448.3 total yards per game). They rank 49th on defense (314.7 total yards allowed per contest).

On offense, the Mustangs have been getting it done over the previous three games, generating 40.0 points per game (21st-best). They rank 32nd over the last three games on defense (16.7 points per game surrendered).

Looking at SMU's last three games, it has put up 260.7 passing yards per game on offense (76th-ranked) and has given up 163.7 passing yards per game on defense (43rd-ranked).

Despite having the 65th-ranked run offense over the last three games (187.7 rushing yards per game), the Mustangs rank sixth-worst in run defense over that stretch (151.0 rushing yards ceded per game).

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Mustangs have been favored by 12.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

SMU has not gone over point total in four games with a set over/under.

SMU has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

SMU has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mustangs an 81.8% chance to win.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 1,191 yards (238.2 ypg) on 94-of-160 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has 332 rushing yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 153 yards (30.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's 178 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 175 yards so far this campaign.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has compiled eight grabs for 173 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Nelson Paul paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Isaiah Nwokobia is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 24 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Cale Sanders has a team-high one interception to go along with nine tackles and one pass defended.

