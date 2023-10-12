Here's a peek at the injury report for the Dallas Stars (0-0-0), which currently has two players listed, as the Stars prepare for their matchup against the St. Louis Blues (0-0-0) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Chase Wheatcroft C Out Undisclosed

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Stars vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 12, 2023

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSMW

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Stars Season Insights (2022-23)

The Stars scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL last season (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Dallas conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

Blues Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blues had 260 goals last season (3.2 per game), 17th in the league.

St. Louis gave up 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Stars vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-210) Blues (+170) 6.5

