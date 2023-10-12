The Week 7 college football slate includes five games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.

West Virginia vs. Houston

Week 7 Big 12 Results

Houston 41 West Virginia 39

Pregame Favorite: West Virginia (-3)

West Virginia (-3) Pregame Total: 49.5

Houston Leaders

Passing: Donovan Smith (21-for-27, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Donovan Smith (21-for-27, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Stacy Sneed (7 ATT, 78 YDS)

Stacy Sneed (7 ATT, 78 YDS) Receiving: Stephon Johnson Jr. (4 TAR, 4 REC, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)

West Virginia Leaders

Passing: Garrett Greene (20-for-38, 391 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Garrett Greene (20-for-38, 391 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Devin Carter (11 TAR, 5 REC, 116 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Houston West Virginia 393 Total Yards 546 253 Passing Yards 391 140 Rushing Yards 155 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 7 Big 12 Games

Iowa State Cyclones at Cincinnati Bearcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Cincinnati (-5.5)

BYU Cougars at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: TCU (-6)

No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Boone Pickens Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Kansas (-3)

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas Tech (-1.5)

