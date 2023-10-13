Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Briscoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Briscoe County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Briscoe County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Silverton High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.