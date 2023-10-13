Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coke County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Coke County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Coke County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Veribest High School at Robert Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
