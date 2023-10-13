Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Cooke County, Texas this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

    Bridgeport High School at Gainesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Gainesville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Valley View High School at S & S Consolidated High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Sadler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

