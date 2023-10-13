In Denton County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Other Games in Texas This Week

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Denton High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 13

6:45 PM CT on October 13 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Flower Mound High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Colony High School at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Justin, TX

Justin, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Braswell High School at Denton Independent School District

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Krum High School at Whitesboro High School