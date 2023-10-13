Eva Lys 2023 Winners Open Odds
A quarterfinal is next up for Eva Lys in the Winners Open, and she will play Ekaterina (1996) Makarova. Lys' odds are the second-best among the field at +400 to win this event at BT Arena.
Lys at the 2023 Winners Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 14-22
- Venue: BT Arena
- Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania
- Court Surface: Hard
Lys' Next Match
After beating Jaqueline Adina Cristian 2-6, 7-5, 6-2, Lys will play Makarova in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM ET.
Lys Stats
- In the Round of 16, Lys was victorious 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Cristian on Thursday.
- Through 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Lys has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 18-11.
- Lys is 15-7 on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Lys has played 18.3 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.
- In her 22 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Lys has averaged 18.9 games.
- Lys has won 47.3% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games over the past 12 months.
- Lys has claimed 67.1% of her service games on hard courts and 48.3% of her return games over the past 12 months.
