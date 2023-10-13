A quarterfinal is next up for Eva Lys in the Winners Open, and she will play Ekaterina (1996) Makarova. Lys' odds are the second-best among the field at +400 to win this event at BT Arena.

Lys at the 2023 Winners Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: BT Arena

BT Arena Location: Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Cluj-Napoca, Romania Court Surface: Hard

Lys' Next Match

After beating Jaqueline Adina Cristian 2-6, 7-5, 6-2, Lys will play Makarova in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 AM ET.

Lys Stats

In the Round of 16, Lys was victorious 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 against Cristian on Thursday.

Through 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Lys has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 18-11.

Lys is 15-7 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Lys has played 18.3 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her 22 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Lys has averaged 18.9 games.

Lys has won 47.3% of her return games and 65.7% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Lys has claimed 67.1% of her service games on hard courts and 48.3% of her return games over the past 12 months.

