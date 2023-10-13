Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Haskell County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Haskell County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Haskell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Archer City High School at Haskell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Haskell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Avoca High School at Rule High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Rule, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.