As action in the WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Lesia Tsurenko against Nuria Parrizas Diaz. Tsurenko's monyeline odds to win it all at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir are +400, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Tsurenko at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Tsurenko's Next Match

Tsurenko will meet Parrizas Diaz in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 20 at 9:30 AM ET, after getting past Claire Liu in the previous round 6-1, 7-5.

Tsurenko Stats

Tsurenko is coming off a 6-1, 7-5 win over No. 92-ranked Liu in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Tsurenko is 36-16 over the past 12 months and is still seeking her first tournament title.

Tsurenko has a record of 25-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Tsurenko, over the past year, has played 52 matches across all court surfaces, and 18.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Tsurenko has played 35 matches over the past year, and 19.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Tsurenko has won 57.2% of her service games, and she has won 52.7% of her return games.

On hard courts, Tsurenko, over the past year, has claimed 56.0% of her service games and 54.1% of her return games.

