This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Lubbock County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Estacado High School at Andrews High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Andrews, TX

Andrews, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Caprock High School at Monterey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at Lubbock Christian School