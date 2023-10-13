If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Newton County, Texas this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Travis County
  • Galveston County
  • Mills County
  • Comanche County
  • Starr County
  • Tarrant County
  • Nueces County
  • Brown County
  • McCulloch County
  • Robertson County

    • Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Colmesneil High School at Deweyville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Deweyville, TX
    • Conference: 2A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Calvert High School at Burkeville High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 14
    • Location: Burkeville, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.