The WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023 is nearing its end in Monastir, Tunisia, as Nuria Parrizas Diaz competes in a quarterfinal versus Lesia Tsurenko. Parrizas Diaz's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Skanes Family Hotel Monastir are +1200.

Parrizas Diaz at the 2023 WTA Monastir, Tunisia Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 14-22

October 14-22 Venue: Skanes Family Hotel Monastir

Skanes Family Hotel Monastir Location: Monastir, Tunisia

Monastir, Tunisia Court Surface: Hard

Parrizas Diaz's Next Match

On Friday, October 20 at 9:30 AM ET, Parrizas Diaz will meet Tsurenko in the quarterfinals, after getting past Katarina Zavatska 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the previous round.

Parrizas Diaz has current moneyline odds of +225 to win her next match against Tsurenko.

Parrizas Diaz Stats

In the Round of 16, Parrizas Diaz was victorious 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 versus Zavatska on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Parrizas Diaz is 13-16 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.

Parrizas Diaz has a match record of 9-8 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In her 29 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Parrizas Diaz has averaged 21.0 games.

In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Parrizas Diaz has played 21.6 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Parrizas Diaz has won 57.1% of her service games, and she has won 32.8% of her return games.

Parrizas Diaz has won 30.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 61.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

