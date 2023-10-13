Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Runnels County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Runnels County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Runnels County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hamlin Collegiate High School at Miles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Miles, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winters High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Hawley, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
