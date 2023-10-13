Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Taylor County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Taylor County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Eastland High School at Merkel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Merkel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.