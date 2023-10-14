A quarterfinal is next for Arthur Fils in the European Open, and he will face Juan Pablo Varillas. Fils is +450 (third-best odds in the field) to win it all at Lotto Arena.

Fils at the 2023 European Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 15-22

October 15-22 Venue: Lotto Arena

Lotto Arena Location: Antwerpen, Belgium

Antwerpen, Belgium Court Surface: Hard

Fils' Next Match

Fils has advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will meet Varillas on Friday, October 20 at 4:00 AM ET (after getting past Mark Lajal 7-6, 7-6).

Fils Stats

Fils is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 229-ranked Lajal in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, Fils has gone 27-15 and has won one title.

Fils has a match record of 13-7 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his 42 matches over the past year, across all court types, Fils has averaged 23.2 games.

Fils, in 20 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.7 games per match and won 54.2% of them.

Over the past year, Fils has been victorious in 21.8% of his return games and 79.0% of his service games.

Fils has been victorious in 83.3% of his service games on hard courts and 20.4% of his return games over the past 12 months.

