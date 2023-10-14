Our computer model predicts the Cincinnati Bearcats will beat the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, October 14 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Nippert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Cincinnati vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (+5.5) Over (42.5) Cincinnati 24, Iowa State 23

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 66.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bearcats have won once against the spread this year.

Cincinnati has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Out of four Bearcats games so far this season, three have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 42.5 points, 9.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Cincinnati contests.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have a 37.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cyclones is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

Two of the Cyclones' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

The average total for Iowa State games this year is 0.6 more points than the point total of 42.5 for this outing.

Bearcats vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 30.0 24.0 32.0 21.3 27.0 28.0 Iowa State 21.8 21.7 26.0 17.5 13.5 30.0

