North Texas vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AAC action features the North Texas Mean Green (2-3) taking on the Temple Owls (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The Mean Green are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 70.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Temple matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Denton, Texas
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
North Texas vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Texas (-6.5)
|70.5
|-275
|+210
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Texas (-6.5)
|69.5
|-250
|+202
FanDuel
North Texas vs. Temple Betting Trends
- North Texas has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
- The Mean Green have not covered the spread when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Temple has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Owls have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
North Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
