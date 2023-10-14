Looking at the schools in the Pioneer League, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 7 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Pioneer League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. St. Thomas (MN)

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 17-10 vs Butler

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Drake

@ Drake Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Davidson

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

3-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 55-33 vs San Diego

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Butler

@ Butler Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

3. Butler

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 7-2

4-2 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 17-10 vs St. Thomas (MN)

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Davidson

Davidson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

4. Drake

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

2-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 20-14 vs Valparaiso

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: St. Thomas (MN)

St. Thomas (MN) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Morehead State

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 31-7 vs Dayton

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Stetson

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-3 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 91st

91st Last Game: W 28-24 vs Presbyterian

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

7. Presbyterian

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6

2-3 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: L 28-24 vs Stetson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Dayton

@ Dayton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Valparaiso

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-4 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: L 20-14 vs Drake

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Morehead State

Morehead State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. San Diego

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-4 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd

123rd Last Game: L 55-33 vs Davidson

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Marist

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 16-0 vs Columbia

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: San Diego

San Diego Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Dayton

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 0-9

2-4 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 31-7 vs Morehead State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

