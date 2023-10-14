UAC foes match up when the Central Arkansas Bears (4-2) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-3) play on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

Central Arkansas ranks 27th in total defense this season (302.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FCS with 480.2 total yards per game. SFA's defense ranks 50th in the FCS with 25.2 points surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 13th-best by putting up 36 points per contest.

SFA vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

SFA vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

SFA Central Arkansas 418.2 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480.2 (2nd) 352.7 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.2 (50th) 170.3 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (11th) 247.8 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.5 (19th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 1,309 yards on 119-of-216 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 226 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Williams, has carried the ball 74 times for 363 yards (60.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 220 receiving yards (36.7 per game) on 14 catches with five receiving touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has piled up 67 carries and totaled 358 yards with three touchdowns.

Kylon Harris has racked up 346 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has caught 24 passes and compiled 279 receiving yards (46.5 per game).

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has thrown for 1,486 yards (247.7 ypg) to lead Central Arkansas, completing 65.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has 783 rushing yards on 87 carries with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 107 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Kylin James has carried the ball 23 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 232 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Myles Butler's team-high 345 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 23 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has put together a 333-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes on 31 targets.

