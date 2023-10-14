The Texas State Bobcats (4-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 63.5 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: San Marcos, Texas
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Texas State (-16.5) 63.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas State (-16.5) 62.5 -750 +520 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Texas State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

  • Texas State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bobcats have not covered the spread when favored by 16.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • UL Monroe has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Warhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

