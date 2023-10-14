The UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) take on a fellow AAC opponent when they host the UAB Blazers (2-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Alamodome.

Offensively, UTSA ranks 92nd in the FBS with 25.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 93rd in points allowed (414.4 points allowed per contest). UAB's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 439.8 total yards per game, which ranks 14th-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 27th with 449.8 total yards per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on ESPNU.

UTSA vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

How to Watch Week 7 Games

UTSA vs. UAB Key Statistics

UTSA UAB 392.6 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 449.8 (25th) 414.4 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (119th) 146.4 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.7 (77th) 246.2 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.2 (17th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (80th) 3 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (11th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 761 yards (152.2 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 65.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 68 rushing yards on 26 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has carried the ball 75 times for a team-high 337 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 34 times this year and racked up 207 yards (41.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' 384 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has totaled 37 catches and four touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 269 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 14 receptions for 220 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has racked up 1,795 yards (299.2 yards per game) while completing 75.5% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 101 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Brown Jr., has carried the ball 58 times for 270 yards (45 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 145 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has racked up 55 carries and totaled 249 yards with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has hauled in 350 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has put together a 285-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 26 passes on 33 targets.

Fred Farrier II has racked up 198 reciving yards (33 ypg) this season.

