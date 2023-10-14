Week 7 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Week 7 of the college football schedule included one game featuring MVFC teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Southern Illinois vs. Murray State
Week 7 MVFC Results
Southern Illinois 27 Murray State 6
- Pregame Favorite: Southern Illinois (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Nic Baker (14-for-23, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Justin Strong (14 ATT, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Izaiah Hartrup (10 TAR, 6 REC, 63 YDS)
Murray State Leaders
- Passing: DJ Williams (12-for-29, 157 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Q'Darryius Jennings (3 ATT, 15 YDS)
- Receiving: Michael Fox (2 TAR, 2 REC, 71 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Murray State
|Southern Illinois
|190
|Total Yards
|407
|157
|Passing Yards
|137
|33
|Rushing Yards
|270
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's MVFC Games
South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: UNI-Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.