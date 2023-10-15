Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Jonah Heim is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS..
He is back in action for the first time since October 10, when he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 over the course of his last outings.
- In 66.9% of his games this year (89 of 133), Heim has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 133 games he has played this season, he's homered in 18 of them (13.5%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.8% of his games this year, Heim has tallied at least one RBI. In 23 of those games (17.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year (48 of 133), with two or more runs 12 times (9.0%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Oct. 7, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 40-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks ninth, 1.133 WHIP ranks 14th, and 8 K/9 ranks 34th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.