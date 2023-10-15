Josh Jung vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros and Justin Verlander, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the ALCS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-4 against the Orioles.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 88 of 127 games this season (69.3%), with more than one hit on 39 occasions (30.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023 (21 of 127), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has an RBI in 43 of 127 games this season, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 53 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 24 of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|58
|.271
|AVG
|.260
|.335
|OBP
|.294
|.470
|SLG
|.463
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|80/20
|K/BB
|71/10
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Verlander (13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, Oct. 7, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
