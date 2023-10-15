Marcus Semien is available when the Texas Rangers take on Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park Sunday at 8:15 PM ET. The clubs will meet to begin the ALCS.

He returns to action for the first time since October 10, when he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Semien has an OPS of .826, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Semien has gotten a hit in 122 of 167 games this year (73.1%), with more than one hit on 54 occasions (32.3%).

In 26 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Semien has picked up an RBI in 69 games this season (41.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored at least once 94 times this season (56.3%), including 23 games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

