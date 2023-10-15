Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:15 PM ET (on October 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 1-7-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.
- This season, Texas has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).
- Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 3
|@ Rays
|W 4-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Tyler Glasnow
|October 4
|@ Rays
|W 7-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zach Eflin
|October 7
|@ Orioles
|W 3-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Bradish
|October 8
|@ Orioles
|W 11-8
|Jordan Montgomery vs Grayson Rodriguez
|October 10
|Orioles
|W 7-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Dean Kremer
|October 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 18
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|October 19
|Astros
|-
|TBA vs TBA
