How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (3-2) hit the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) at SoFi Stadium on Monday, October 16, 2023.
We have more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys average 26.8 points per game, comparable to the 26 per outing the Chargers surrender.
- The Cowboys collect 327.4 yards per game, 76.6 fewer yards than the 404 the Chargers allow per outing.
- Dallas rushes for 124.4 yards per game, 20.1 more than the 104.3 Los Angeles allows per contest.
- This year, the Cowboys have five turnovers, two fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).
Cowboys Away Performance
- On the road, the Cowboys average fewer points (22 per game) than overall (26.8). They also concede more (23.3 per game) than overall (16.6).
- The Cowboys accumulate 292.7 yards per game on the road (34.7 fewer than overall), and allow 330.7 in road games (38.7 more than overall).
- On the road, the Cowboys accumulate fewer rushing yards (121.3 per game) than overall (124.4). They also allow more rushing yards (166.7 per game) than overall (123.4).
- On the road, the Cowboys successfully convert fewer third downs (47.5%) than overall (49.3%). They also allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (43.2%) than overall (35%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/24/2023
|at Arizona
|L 28-16
|FOX
|10/1/2023
|New England
|W 38-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 42-10
|NBC
|10/16/2023
|at Los Angeles
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.