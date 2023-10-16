Monday's game that pits the Houston Astros (90-72) against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at Minute Maid Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 4:37 PM ET on October 16.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45 ERA) for the Astros and Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 1-7-2 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This year, Texas has won 19 of 36 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 3 in MLB, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule