Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Kyle Tucker, Marcus Semien and others in the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers matchup at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 4:37 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET

Monday, October 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (156 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the season.

Seager brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .357 with two doubles, a home run, 10 walks and two RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Oct. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (12-11) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 32nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 20 times in 31 starts this season.

Valdez has 28 starts of five or more innings this season in 31 chances. He averages 6.4 innings per outing.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Oct. 8 4.1 7 5 5 5 3 at Mariners Sep. 27 4.0 5 3 3 7 5 vs. Royals Sep. 22 5.1 4 7 6 10 3 at Royals Sep. 17 7.0 6 1 0 5 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 11 7.0 4 3 3 10 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI (163 total hits). He has swiped 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.369/.517 on the season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Twins Oct. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Oct. 7 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

