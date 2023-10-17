The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0, on a three-game winning streak) host the Dallas Stars (1-0) at T-Mobile Arena. The game on Tuesday, October 17 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the win in Tuesday's matchup.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars posted a record of 9-18-27 in overtime contests last season to contribute to an overall mark of 47-21-14.

Dallas picked up 39 points (12-6-15) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Last season the Stars registered only one goal in 14 games, and went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas picked up 20 points (6-5-8 record) last season when scoring two goals .

The Stars picked up 104 points in their 64 games when they scored at least three goals.

Last season Dallas recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 38 points, with a record of 15-6-8.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Dallas was 35-13-8 (78 points).

The Stars' opponents had more shots in 41 games last season. The Stars went 18-13-10 in those games (46 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.5 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.29% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 83.47% 3rd

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

