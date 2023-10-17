The Dallas Stars, including Joe Pavelski, will be in action Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Considering a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Pavelski averaged 17:43 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +42.

He scored a goal in a game 25 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Pavelski had an assist in 38 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

He has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Pavelski has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights in 2022-23

Defensively, the Golden Knights conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

They had the league's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

