Adolis García vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series going into Game 3 of the ALCS.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (99 of 155), with multiple hits 32 times (20.6%).
- In 37 games this year, he has homered (23.9%, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has had an RBI in 67 games this year (43.2%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 79 of 155 games this season, he has scored, and 27 of those games included multiple runs.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.