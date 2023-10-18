Jonah Heim vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.316 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-0 lead in the series heading into Game 3 of the ALCS.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258.
- Heim is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Heim has had a hit in 91 of 135 games this year (67.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (23.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has driven in a run in 55 games this year (40.7%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 36.3% of his games this season (49 of 135), with two or more runs 12 times (8.9%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
