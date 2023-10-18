Nate Lowe vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 3
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 127 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the ALCS with the Rangers in front 2-0.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 70.8% of his games this year (119 of 168), with multiple hits 42 times (25.0%).
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (10.7%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has an RBI in 60 of 168 games this season, with multiple RBI in 21 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 71 of 168 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.