The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-1) visit the Detroit Red Wings (2-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with each team heading into the game following a win. The Penguins are coming off a 5-2 triumph over the Calgary Flames, while the Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 in their most recent game.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-130) Red Wings (+110) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins were victorious in 11 of their 18 games (61.1%) when listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -130 or stronger last season, Pittsburgh put together an 11-7 record (winning 61.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Penguins have a 56.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to outscore Wednesday's over/under (6.5 goals) 36 times last season.

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings claimed an upset victory in six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they played as an underdog last season.

Detroit won six of its 17 games last season when an underdog by +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Red Wings.

A total of 38 of Detroit's games finished with over 6.5 goals last season.

Penguins vs Red Wings Additional Info

Penguins vs. Red Wings Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 237 (24th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins' 261 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 16th in the NHL.

Defensively, Pittsburgh allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

They had the league's 18th-ranked goal differential at -2.

The 63 power-play goals Pittsburgh scored last season (on 290 chances) were the eighth-most in the NHL.

The Penguins' 21.72% power-play conversion rate was 14th in the league.

Pittsburgh scored five shorthanded goals last season.

The Penguins killed 79.09% of opponent power plays, the 16th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Penguins had the ninth-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.1%.

Pittsburgh scored on 9.3% of its shots (25th in league).

The Penguins secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings Advanced Stats

With 237 goals (2.9 per game) last season, the Red Wings had the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.

Detroit allowed 3.4 goals per game (275 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

Detroit had 57 power-play goals (on 270 chances), 14th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' power-play percentage (21.11) ranked them 17th in the league.

Detroit had five shorthanded goals (26th in NHL).

The Red Wings' had the 18th-ranked penalty kill percentage (78.31%).

The Red Wings were 19th in faceoff win percentage in the NHL (49.1%).

The 10.3% shooting percentage of Detroit was 12th in the league.

The Red Wings shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

