Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) against the Houston Astros (90-72) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 8:03 PM ET on October 18.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA) for the Rangers and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA) for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored just once and won that contest.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Texas has won 50 of its 83 games, or 60.2%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 56.5% chance to win.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

