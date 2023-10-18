The Texas Rangers will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALCS on Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Astros hope to avoid falling behind 3-0 after losing the first two games of the series. Max Scherzer will take the mound first for the Rangers, while the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier.

The Astros have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rangers (-130). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -130 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored just once and won that contest.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 65-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.2% of those games).

Texas has gone 50-33 (winning 60.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 168 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 85 of those games (85-74-9).

The Rangers have put together a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 41-24 56-47 68-55 29-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.