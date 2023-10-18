The ALCS continues Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros live on Fox Sports 1 from Globe Life Field. The Rangers lead the series 2-0, and the Astros hope to battle back with a win in Game 3. Max Scherzer will start for the Rangers and Cristian Javier is expected to start for the Astros.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in MLB action with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers are second in MLB with a .263 batting average.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 152 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Scherzer enters the outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer is looking to record his 23rd start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles W 7-1 Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer 10/15/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/16/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/18/2023 Astros - Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros - Home - -

