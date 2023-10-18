CUSA opponents match up when the New Mexico State Aggies (4-3) and the UTEP Miners (2-5) play on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

New Mexico State is averaging 439.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 35th in the FBS. Defensively, the Aggies rank 80th, surrendering 383.1 yards per contest. From an offensive standpoint, UTEP is compiling 359.4 total yards per contest (91st-ranked). It ranks 78th in the FBS on defense (381.7 total yards surrendered per game).

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

UTEP vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

UTEP New Mexico State 359.4 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.7 (21st) 381.7 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (99th) 155.4 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.9 (24th) 204.0 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244.9 (54th) 11 (93rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (53rd) 5 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (118th)

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison leads UTEP with 947 yards on 73-of-129 passing with five touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 452 yards on 87 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added eight catches, totaling 117 yards.

Deion Hankins has compiled 442 yards on 92 carries with two touchdowns.

Kelly Akharaiyi has registered 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 513 (73.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has three touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has caught 18 passes and compiled 311 receiving yards (44.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith's 19 catches (on 29 targets) have netted him 191 yards (27.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,615 yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 440 yards (62.9 ypg) on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season, Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball 25 times for 306 yards (43.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady's team-high 338 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 28 targets) with three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 311 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordin Parker has been the target of six passes and compiled four catches for 194 yards, an average of 27.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

